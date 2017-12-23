Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record
Vanguard
Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero's 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Bournemouth's Dutch defender Nathan Ake (L) tackles Manchester City's …
Pep Guardiola lends his sympathy to 'sad' Sergio Agüero
Man City thrash Bournemouth, Kane nets hat trick for Spurs, Everton hold Chelsea
Aguero inspires another emphatic Manchester City win
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!