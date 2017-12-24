Man City looking to spend £160M warchest as Barcelona and Arsenal stars being eyed up by boss Pep Guardiola – CaughtOffside
|
CaughtOffside
|
Man City looking to spend £160M warchest as Barcelona and Arsenal stars being eyed up by boss Pep Guardiola
CaughtOffside
Manchester City are reportedly wanting to spend a further £160M when the January transfer window opens next month, with stars such as Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets being targeted by the Premier League side. This is according …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!