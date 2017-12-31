 Man City winning run ends in draw at Crystal Palace – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City winning run ends in draw at Crystal Palace – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Man City winning run ends in draw at Crystal Palace
Vanguard
Ederson's last-gasp penalty heroics saved Manchester City from defeat but a 0-0 stalemate at Crystal Palace on Sunday brought the Premier League leaders' record-breaking 18-match winning run to an end. Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio
Manchester City Avoids Defeat but Not InjuriesNew York Times
Roy Hodgson wields the Croydon Way to halt Manchester City juggernautThe Guardian
Kevin De Bruyne injured as late penalty save preserves City's unbeaten runThe Times
Telegraph.co.uk –Goal.com –RTE.ie –The Independent
all 358 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.