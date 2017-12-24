 Man Murders Girlfriend In Katsina For Trying To Marry Another Man – Very Graphic | Nigeria Today
Man Murders Girlfriend In Katsina For Trying To Marry Another Man – Very Graphic

A middle aged man from Katsina State has slit his girlfriends throat for trying to leave him and marry another dude. The news was shared in Hausa language buy Rariya and from the little I could decipher, 39-year-old Abubakar Musa kill his girlfriend by sleeting her throat with a knife.
This happened in Charanchi Local Government Area. Report suggest he tried to kill her because she was planning to leave him and marry another man. 
He has been arrested by Katsina police command and will face prosecution. 
