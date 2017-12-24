 Man reportedly slits girlfriend’s throat for planning to dump him in Katsina State | Nigeria Today
Man reportedly slits girlfriend’s throat for planning to dump him in Katsina State

23-year-old Abubakar Musa, has been paraded by the Katsina State Police Command following his arrest at at Sabon Gari area of Charachi LGA, for reportedly slitting his girlfriend, Aisha Dikkom’s throat because she was reportedly planning to dump and marry someone else. The State’s Police Commissioner, Mr Benson Gwana, who spoke to Rariya, said the suspect who […]

