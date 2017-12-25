 Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident – News24 | Nigeria Today
Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident – News24

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa


Man shot dead on Christmas Day in apparent freak accident
Durban – A manager of a food retailer died after being shot in the head in Mandini in KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast on Christmas Day. According to IPSS Medical Rescue's Paul Herbst, the man was leaving home when his dogs ran out into the street. A
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

