Man slashes flatmate’s manhood over smoking – The Punch

Man slashes flatmate's manhood over smoking
A man who didn't like his flatmate's smoking is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he chopped his penis off. Eduard Assylove, 37, was found decapitated and with his limbs and genitals chopped off after his flatmate went 'berserk' for lighting up in …
Non-smoker hacks off his room-mate's penis over smoking.
