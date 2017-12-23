 Man slashes flatmate’s manhood over smoking – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Man slashes flatmate’s manhood over smoking – The Punch

Posted on Dec 23, 2017


The Punch

Man slashes flatmate's manhood over smoking
The Punch
A man who didn't like his flatmate's smoking is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he chopped his penis off. Eduard Assylove, 37, was found decapitated and with his limbs and genitals chopped off after his flatmate went 'berserk' for lighting up in
