Man Slits Fiancee’s Throat For Serving Him With Rice And A Piece Of Meat On Christmas Day – Information Nigeria
Man Slits Fiancee's Throat For Serving Him With Rice And A Piece Of Meat On Christmas Day
A construction worker named Raymond Boabey, has slashed the neck of his 18-year-old hairdresser, Theodora Ansah, for serving him rice and a piece of meat on Christmas day in Ghana. The mother of two, a three-year-old and a one and half-year-old …
