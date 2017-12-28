Man stabs friend to death over missing phone

A 21-year-old man, Israel Oluranti, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for reportedly stabbing an 18-year-old man, Farooq Olusegun, to death. The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this on Wednesday said the incident occurred at Ope-Ilu part of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the State. He said […]

The post Man stabs friend to death over missing phone appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

