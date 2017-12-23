 Man Stuck in Swamp Rescued in Lagos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Stuck in Swamp Rescued in Lagos

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit has rescued a man who got stuck in a swamp at the sand-filled spot inward Iyana – Oworo, Third Mainland Bridge. The middle aged man fell into the swamp, LASEMA said in a statement, adding that officials from the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Ambulance […]

The post Man Stuck in Swamp Rescued in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.