Man Stuck in Swamp Rescued in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit has rescued a man who got stuck in a swamp at the sand-filled spot inward Iyana – Oworo, Third Mainland Bridge. The middle aged man fell into the swamp, LASEMA said in a statement, adding that officials from the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Ambulance […]

The post Man Stuck in Swamp Rescued in Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

