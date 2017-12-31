Manchester City preserve unbeaten record
Crystal Palace on Sunday became only the second team to take points off Manchester City in the English Premier League this season. The hosts, who missed a stoppage-time penalty kick, held the runaway leaders to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park. Manchester City, who drew 1-1 with Everton in August, though extended their unbeaten run to 21 matches this season.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!