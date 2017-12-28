 Manchester City wasteful but march on with 18th straight win | Nigeria Today
Manchester City wasteful but march on with 18th straight win

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Manchester City’s relentless assault on English football’s record books continued on Wednesday as a Raheem Sterling goal earned them a 1-0 win at Newcastle United. The result helped the side to extend their extraordinary record of successive English Premier League wins to 18. Sterling’s fine 31st minute finish saw Guardiola’s men improve their unbeaten league…

