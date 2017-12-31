 Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola calls for action over heavy tackles – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola calls for action over heavy tackles – The Guardian

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola calls for action over heavy tackles
The Guardian
Manchester City players look on as Kevin de Bruyne receives treatment after a heavy challenge by Jason Puncheon, who only received a yellow card. Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters. Pep Guardiola. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola calls
EPL: Manchester City's winning run ends, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus injuredDaily Post Nigeria
Guardiola eyes Sanchez after Jesus injurySBS – The World Game
Jason Puncheon's disgraceful chop tackle on Kevin De Bruyne is the type of act referees must stamp outTelegraph.co.uk
The Times –Manchester Evening News –Sports Illustrated –Daily Mail
all 130 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.