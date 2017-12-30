Manchester United 0 Southampton 0: Lacklustre United booed off after third successive draw – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Manchester United 0 Southampton 0: Lacklustre United booed off after third successive draw
Telegraph.co.uk
The full-time whistle is greeted with boos around Old Trafford. Mourinho heads straight to the referee (obviously, he has to blame someone other than himself…) and that is United's third successive draw. There was a strange lack of urgency on display …
Romelu Lukaku hurt as Southampton frustrate Manchester United
Manchester United 0-0 Southampton LIVE score and goal updates as Romelu Lukaku is stretchered off injured
Lukaku carried off after clash of heads
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!