 Manchester United begin talks with Bordeaux over £33m Malcom transfer – Metro | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United begin talks with Bordeaux over £33m Malcom transfer – Metro

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Manchester United begin talks with Bordeaux over £33m Malcom transfer
Metro
Manchester United have opened talks with Bordeaux over a move for Brazilian forward Malcom, according to reports. Scoring 18 goals in 76 games, Malcom has become a key player for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux since signing from Corinthians in 2016. The 20-year
Man Utd to make £40m Malcom bid in JanuaryGoal.com
Manchester United open talks with Bordeaux over wonderkid Malcom with club prepared to pay £33mDaily Mail
Man Utd transfer news: Bookies reveal most likely signings in January windowDaily Star
We All Follow United (blog) –Sportskeeda
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.