Manchester United begin talks with Bordeaux over £33m Malcom transfer – Metro
|
Metro
|
Manchester United begin talks with Bordeaux over £33m Malcom transfer
Metro
Manchester United have opened talks with Bordeaux over a move for Brazilian forward Malcom, according to reports. Scoring 18 goals in 76 games, Malcom has become a key player for Ligue 1 club Bordeaux since signing from Corinthians in 2016. The 20-year …
Man Utd to make £40m Malcom bid in January
Manchester United open talks with Bordeaux over wonderkid Malcom with club prepared to pay £33m
Man Utd transfer news: Bookies reveal most likely signings in January window
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!