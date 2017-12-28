 Manchester United ‘bow out of race’ for top Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann – Mirror.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Manchester United ‘bow out of race’ for top Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann – Mirror.co.uk

Manchester United 'bow out of race' for top Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann
Barcelona will be delighted to hear reports that Manchester United have shelved their interest in Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid star is wanted throughout Europe's elite but Marca are saying Jose Mourinho's cooled on his chase for the Frenchman
