Manchester United ‘bow out of race’ for top Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Manchester United 'bow out of race' for top Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann
Mirror.co.uk
Barcelona will be delighted to hear reports that Manchester United have shelved their interest in Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid star is wanted throughout Europe's elite but Marca are saying Jose Mourinho's cooled on his chase for the Frenchman …
RUMOUR MILL: Red Devils out of Griezmann race, Firmino's pay day, Everton agree striker fee
January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd pull out of race to sign Griezmann
Manchester United clear path for Barcelona to sign Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!