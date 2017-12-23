Manchester United Prepare £25m Bid For Fulham Teenager Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £25m move for Fulham teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon.

Ryan Sessegnon, 17, broke into the Fulham first team last season, and the left-sided player has scored 11 times in 54 appearances for the Championship outfit in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are both believed to be interested in the youngster, but according to The Guardian, United are preparing an initial £25m offer in a bid to beat their rivals to his signature.

Fulham have indicated that it would take a bid in excess of £30m to tempt them into selling their prized asset, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic admitting on Thursday that he is unsure whether Sessegnon will remain at Craven Cottage.

“In this moment, I am not thinking of being without him for the season, but it is not under my control,” he said.

“All the questions are what the value of this player is, but myself, as a coach, I prefer to stay with the more important players for the competition that is ahead of us, but on the other side I can understand the business side too. If we want to be competitive we must keep our important players.”

