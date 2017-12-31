 Manchester United slip after goalless draw with Southampton | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United slip after goalless draw with Southampton

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December continued with a third consecutive English Premier League draw as they were held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant the Red Devils dropped to third in the league standings, below Chelsea who earlier thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0. United had top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher early in the game and looked stricken of any thrust or creativity in attack.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.