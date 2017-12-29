Manchester United think they will sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala for one big reason – Express.co.uk
Manchester United think they will sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala for one big reason
Manchester United have reportedly had a bid for Juventus star Dybala turned down, with the Red Devils keen to boost their attacking options. The Argentina international has hit 15 goals from 25 appearances for the Serie A side this season. However, a …
Manchester United Have Huge Swap Deal Offer for Paulo Dybala Rejected by Juventus
Manchester United offer £70million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Paulo Dybala but bid is rejected by Juventus
