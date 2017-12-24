Marathon: Edo community debuts 500 athletes – P.M. News



P.M. News Marathon: Edo community debuts 500 athletes

P.M. News

A community in Owan Local Government Area of Edo, Sabongida-Ora, is set to debut a seven-kilometre marathon race on Jan. 2, 2018. The marathon, which is meant to groom talents from the council area and the state in general, have seen no fewer than 500 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

