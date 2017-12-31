 Mark d’Ball: Food Vendors, Others Make Brisk Business In Otukpo – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mark d’Ball: Food Vendors, Others Make Brisk Business In Otukpo – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Mark d'Ball: Food Vendors, Others Make Brisk Business In Otukpo
Independent Newspapers Limited
Food vendors in Otukpo, Benue, are smiling to the bank after a steady boom in their businesses following the return of Mark d'Ball basketball competition in the town. The competition could not hold in December 2016 following an eviction notice served

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.