Mark Hughes Backs Jese Rodriguez To Be A Success At Stoke City

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has backed Jese Rodriguez to be a success at the club after coming through a tough period in which he was forced to return home to deal with his infant son’s health problems.

Jese Ro6arrived in the close season on loan from French side Paris Saint-Germain and struck against Arsenal on debut but has not added to his nine league appearances since the 3-0 defeat by Liverpool in November.

The former Real Madrid player was disciplined by the club after leaving the substitute’s bench before the end of the 2-1 win over Swansea City earlier this month and has not been available for the next five games.

Asked if the frustration of limited game time would force Jese to cut his loan deal short, Hughes replied: “No, he wants to be a success here.

“Clearly the Premier League is where he wants to be, with us. It’s just unfortunate because of his family circumstances that he hasn’t been able to fully commit to what he’s needed to do here to be effective for us.

“You have to understand it’s something that couldn’t have been avoided. It seems like his family situation is settling down so he might be able to refocus now for a decent length of time. Hopefully that’s the case.”

