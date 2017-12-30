Married Zimbabwean Man Caught Cheating With A Mentally Challenged Woman
According to Zimbabwe H-Metro, people who were merry making enjoying their Christmas rushed to the scene where they confronted Baba Nyasha over the act. They mocked him and soaked him with muddy water while others recorded him with their smart phones.
“People were shocked since both are known in this neighbourhood and the sad thing is that his wife packed her belongings after witnessing her husband’s actions,” said the source.
The video clips are circulating on social media and the mentally challenged woman is heard crying when people poured water on the two while the crowd shouted ‘ngaarohwe hiiiiiii hiiiii.’
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!