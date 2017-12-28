 Masari sacks Education Commissioner, Prof. Halimatu, says he needs “politicians on board” | Nigeria Today
Masari sacks Education Commissioner, Prof. Halimatu, says he needs “politicians on board”

Posted on Dec 28, 2017

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Thursday relieved the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Halimatu Sa’adiya Idris, of her appointment. This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Abdu Labaran. “Her contributions to the development of education in particular in the state cannot be over-emphasised,” it […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

