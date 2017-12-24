Masquerades: Art or cultism? – Vanguard



Vanguard Masquerades: Art or cultism?

Vanguard

If masquerades and the arts are seen as entertainment, it is obviously not right to stigmatise the masquerade by equating it with cultism. This clarification is crucial. Why are we afraid to encourage the masquerade by letting it get popular as a unit …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

