 Matiang’i remains adamant, says no time to ‘massage’ results – Hivisasa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Matiang’i remains adamant, says no time to ‘massage’ results – Hivisasa

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Matiang'i remains adamant, says no time to 'massage' results
Hivisasa
Commission for University Education Chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha (left) speaks with Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi on November 15, 2017, after attending a meeting discussing growth of
KCSE talk shouldn't cloud key issuesThe Standard
Matiang'i warns of 'shock therapy' to KCSE results whinersNairobi News
Crisis as Form Four leavers stare at bleak futureDaily Nation
Citizen TV (press release) –TUKO.CO.KE
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.