 May God Judge The 18 Million Mumus That Voted This Old Beast- FFK blast Buhari | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode has again come for the president of Nigeria, Buhari. Reacting to the number of People that lost their jobs this year, Femi cursed those who voted the President into power.

He wrote on his twitter page ; “According to the National Bureau of Statistics 7.9 million Nigerians lost their jobs and became unemployed in the last 21 months. Buhari has done well! Let the cheerleaders keep cheering! May God judge the 18 million mumus that voted for this incompetent and sadistic old beast!”

