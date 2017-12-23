Mbappe: I Am Learning From Cavani And Neymar

Kylian Mbappe has hailed Paris Saint-Germain teammates, Cavani as the best striker in the world and Neymar is close to being the best in the world.

Paris Saint-Germain have been impressive so far in the league, topping the table with nine points.

Mbappe, Cavani and Neymar have combined to score 38 goals out of 58 scored by PSG and the France youngster says he is learning from the pair.

“I am learning every day. I try to watch all the things they are doing in order to learn as quick as possible,” he said.

“When you have Cavani, who is for me the best striker in the world, and Neymar, who has everything to be the best player in the world very soon, you have a lot to learn.

“So it’s something I am watching closely and I am proud to play alongside them.”

Mbappe believes there is even more to come.

“I think we can do even better. It’s like five months we are playing together and we managed to do a lot of things. So imagine in one year, it could be even better,” he said.

“We know each other very well but we still need a couple of automatisms to know each other perfectly, with closed eyes as we say.

“But I think we would reach this very soon and we would do some great things very soon for PSG.”

