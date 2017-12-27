 Mbappe: Ronaldo was my hero but that ended – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mbappe: Ronaldo was my hero but that ended – Goal.com

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Mbappe: Ronaldo was my hero but that ended
Goal.com
Kylian Mbappe says Cristiano Ronaldo was his childhood hero, but that is no longer the case. Mbappe was given the chance to team up with Ronaldo at Real Madrid this season but rejected them to join his boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain in a deal that

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.