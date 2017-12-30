 MC Galaxy teams up with Latino superstar Nacho on New Single “Uh La La” | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
MC Galaxy teams up with Latino superstar Nacho on New Single “Uh La La” | Listen on BN

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

MCG Empire is proud to present new music from MC Galaxy, “Uh La La” which features features International music star, Nacho. MC Galaxy hits the jackpot as he becomes the first Nigerian artist to tap into the Latin market by collaborating with Latino superstar Nacho, and signing a publishing deal with Universal Music Latin Entertainment. […]

The post MC Galaxy teams up with Latino superstar Nacho on New Single “Uh La La” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

