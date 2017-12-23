Me And My Family Will Be Joining Christians To Celebrate Christmas – Atiku

My very best wishes to our Christian brothers and sisters as you celebrate Christmas. As is the practice in my family, we will be joining our Christian friends in their celebrations, and I encourage all Nigerians to do same.

