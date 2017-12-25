 Med-View Airlines opens international route with 166 passengers – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Med-View Airlines opens international route with 166 passengers – The Punch

Posted on Dec 25, 2017


Med-View Airlines opens international route with 166 passengers
Med-View Airlines has inaugurated a new international route, with direct flight from Kaduna to Jedda, Saudi Arabia. The Managing Director of the airline, Munir Bankole, inaugurated the flight on Sunday night in Kaduna with 166 passengers on board

