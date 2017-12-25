Meet Ahmed, The Kid Rapper Wizkid Signed At His Home Coming Concert (VIDEO)

Free-styling can get you signed anywhere guys and this is what just happened to little AHMED at Wizkid’s 2017 home coming concert. Wizkid signed the little kid rapper, Ahmed to Starboy records and also dashed him a whooping N10m (Ten Million Naira) for freestyling at his home coming concert. See footage below…

