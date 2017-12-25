 Meet The Little Kid Wizkid Signed & Pledged 10M To Help Him Grow After Watching Him Perform On Stage At His Concert (VIDEO) | Nigeria Today
Meet The Little Kid Wizkid Signed & Pledged 10M To Help Him Grow After Watching Him Perform On Stage At His Concert (VIDEO)

This kid is FIRE !!!!! #WizkidTheConcert I'm no longer upset. Wizkid signed him to Starboy and pledged 10M to help him grow. Not bad at all !!!!!!!! Watch The Kid Perform

