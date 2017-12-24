Melbourne woman Claire Penno and daughter killed in Zimbabwe car crash: reports – ABC Online
ABC Online
Melbourne woman Claire Penno and daughter killed in Zimbabwe car crash: reports
ABC Online
An Australian woman and her young daughter have been killed in a car crash near Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe during a family holiday, according to local media reports. Claire Penno, 32, and her daughter Anaishe died when the car they were travelling in …
Melbourne mother and baby daughter killed in car crash in Zimbabwe
Melbourne mum and 18-month-old daughter die in Zimbabwe car accident
