Mengo defends self on surgeries that went wrong

THIS WEEK: Mengo defends self on surgeries that went wrong

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | While appearing before parliament, Acting Health Minister Sarah Opendi revealed that the ministry was unaware about a free medical camp held at Mengo hospital in which many patients operated died.

The camp held in October targeted patients with neurosurgical (brain) conditions but can’t afford to pay for their own care. While it was a good initiative, it caused questions of safety of Ugandans if such complicated procedures can be held without knowledge of the Ministry.

On Dec.12, the hospital administration came out to clear the air saying 33 patients including the late Issa Kikungwe Democratic Party Stalwart and former Kyadondo South Legislator were operated of which five dead. Speaking to the Independent, Deputy Medical Director Chris Luzinda said they tried saving those who succumbed but couldn’t succeed because their conditions had deteriorated. He added the 28 who were being closely monitored were recovering well.

Speaking on whether the hospital got cleared to conduct the procedure, he said an American Neurosurgeon Prof. Micheal Haglund and the team from Duke University have been conducting these procedures at the National Referral hospital in Mulago since 2009 handling complicated brain tumors but this year they together with the neurosurgical society of Uganda initiated neurosurgery at the hospital by donating equipment and consumables totaling to almost a million dollars. “One theatre was equipped to perform these complex procedures. The team also donated equipment to upgrade the intensive care unit at mengo hospital. As you can realize we had everything necessary to conduct the procedures”, he said.

However, in an internal memo to staff, the Medical Director asked staff to desist from speaking to the media without authorization as some of the families of affected persons are threatening to sue.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Mengo defends self on surgeries that went wrong appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

