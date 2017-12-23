Merry Christmas 2017: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Messages – Times of India
|
Times of India
|
Merry Christmas 2017: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & Messages
Times of India
Christmas has grown beyond religion and has been adopted into most households as an occasion to decorate a tree and exchange gifts, if nothing else. As most enterprises deck up in red, green and gold this season, we can't help but feel the cheer. Here …
Do you know it's Christmas?
Christmas 2017: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS, Images and GIFs
Christmas Messages For Family: 50 Sweet Sayings For The Holidays
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!