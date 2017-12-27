 Messi better than Ronaldo — Hazard – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Messi better than Ronaldo — Hazard – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi went head-to-head as Barcelona clinched a famous El Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Argentine maestro produced heroics, scoring and creating. He also surpassed Bayern Munich's Gerd Muller for scoring the
The top scorers in each of the last eight years without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiDaily Star
Sorry, Cristiano: Eden Hazard claims Lionel Messi is the best player in the worldMetro
Chelsea, Spurs receive transfer boost as Real Madrid star is objected to signing Hazard and KaneThe Standard
Soccer Laduma –Sports Mole –Eurosport.co.uk –The Sun
