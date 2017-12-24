Messi has benefited from Neymar’s absence? – The Daily Star



The Daily Star Messi has benefited from Neymar's absence?

The Daily Star

Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures to the fans as he celebrates after scoring during the Spanish League "Clasico" between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 23, 2017. Photo: AFP. Star Online Report …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

