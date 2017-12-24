 Messi has benefited from Neymar’s absence? – The Daily Star | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi has benefited from Neymar’s absence? – The Daily Star

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Daily Star

Messi has benefited from Neymar's absence?
The Daily Star
Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures to the fans as he celebrates after scoring during the Spanish League "Clasico" between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 23, 2017. Photo: AFP. Star Online Report

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.