Messi On Clasico Win: Great Way To End The Year

Lionel Messi has registered his joy at Barcelona securing a triumphant 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

Los Blancos continued their poor title defence at home, dropping 14 points behind.

Suarez, Messi and Aleix Vidal scored the goals for the Blaugrana in the second half.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: “Great to end the year with an important win in El Clasico! Hugs and Merry Christmas to you all!”

