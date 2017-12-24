 Messi On Clasico Win: Great Way To End The Year | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi On Clasico Win: Great Way To End The Year

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Lionel Messi has registered his joy at Barcelona securing a triumphant 3-0 win over Real Madrid.

Los Blancos continued their poor title defence at home, dropping 14 points behind.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Suarez, Messi and Aleix Vidal scored the goals for the Blaugrana in the second half.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote: “Great to end the year with an important win in El Clasico! Hugs and Merry Christmas to you all!”

The post Messi On Clasico Win: Great Way To End The Year appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.