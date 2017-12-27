Methodist Prelate endorses Gov. Ugwuanyi for 2nd term in office
The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel kanu Uche has declared that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s re-election in 2019 is sacrosant. He said this was because of the Governor’s outstanding performance and judicious utilization of the lean resources of the state to impact positively on the lives of the people. The […]
