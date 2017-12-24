Middlesbrough Sack Manager Gary Monk

Garry Monk was sacked as manager of Middlesbrough on Saturday night.

This comes after just four hours presiding over his side’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Middlesbrough are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League and currently sit in ninth – three points off the play-off spots.

Gary Monk led his side to two victories in their last three outings – including the second-half fightback against the Owls.

Ross Wallace opened the scoring but the visitors hit back through Jonny Howson before Ryan Shotton fired in an 83rd-minute winner.

However, a damaging defeat to Millwall last weekend looks to have spelled the end for the former Leeds and Swansea chief.

A statement read: “The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication, and wish him all the best for the future.

“The club’s academy manager Craig Liddle will take temporary charge of first team affairs during the interim period while a successor is appointed.”

Middlesbrough play at home to Bolton on Boxing Day and Aston Villa on December 30.

The post Middlesbrough Sack Manager Gary Monk appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

