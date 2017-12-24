 Migori public service board sent on compulsory leave – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Migori public service board sent on compulsory leave – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Migori public service board sent on compulsory leave
Daily Nation
Migori Governor Okoth Obado. He has sent home the entire public service board on compulsory leave to pave way for probe into claims of gross misconduct. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. By ELISHA OTIENO More by this Author. The entire Migori public
Governor Obado sends Public Service Board commissioners on forced leaveThe Standard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.