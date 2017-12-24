Migori public service board sent on compulsory leave – Daily Nation
Migori public service board sent on compulsory leave
Migori Governor Okoth Obado. He has sent home the entire public service board on compulsory leave to pave way for probe into claims of gross misconduct. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. By ELISHA OTIENO More by this Author. The entire Migori public …
Governor Obado sends Public Service Board commissioners on forced leave
