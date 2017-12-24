Mikel returns to action after seven weeks on the sidelines

Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu returned to action after spending seven weeks on the sidelines in Bursaspor’s 1-1 draw with Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday afternoon.

The Porto loanee has not kicked a ball in a competitive fixture since November 4 when he had to be substituted against Kasimpasa after picking up a knee injury, which prevented him from playing against Algeria and Argentina.

In addition to Mikel making the Bursaspor starting line-up, international teammate and CAF Player of the Year nominee William Troost-Ekong also put in a full shift for the Green Crocodiles.

škuletić opened the scoring for the hosts six minutes into the second half, but Titi’s 65th minute leveler earned a share of the spoils for Bursaspor.

Mikel has recorded 12 appearances in the Turkish top-flight and has two goals to his name, while Troost-Ekong has played four more games with the same number of goals.

Whilst Troost-Ekong is guaranteed a spot in the Super Eagles team for the World Cup, Mikel would be hoping his performances in the next 17 games in the Super Lig would impress manager Gernot Rohr.

