Military Pensions Board denies claims of new pension structure – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Military Pensions Board denies claims of new pension structure
Vanguard
Abuja – Authorities of the Military Pensions Board in Abuja have debunked claims making the rounds that the federal government has approved and directed the implementation of new payment structure for ex-soldiers in the country. From letf, Chief of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!