Mining Dispute: Dangote Lied to FG on Court Pronouncement, Says BUA

By Obinna Chima



The BUA Group yesterday described as misleading and malicious certain publications that have been attributed to the federal government as well as the court, with respect to its ongoing mining dispute with the Dangote Group.

In fact, the BUA Group alleged in a statement that the said publications were being cooked up in the offices of Dangote.

It further stated that it was increasingly appalled by a new set of publications, actions and tactics “by Dangote Plc and its staff which have been falsely attributed to the federal government, seeking to achieve what they couldn’t get through legal means or their “connections in government.”

“These relate to the ongoing mining dispute between BUA and Dangote. We therefore wish to draw the attention of the public, investing public, the media and other stakeholders to these new set of malicious and misleading information which is in fact being cooked up in the offices of Dangote Plc.

“These publications have, at various times, been falsely attributed to pronouncements made by the federal government represented by the Ministry of Mines.

“BUA is now in possession of emails amongst other documents detailing a calculated attempt by Dangote Group to discredit and undermine BUA’s operations whilst painting a false picture to their stakeholders and the general public.”

According to BUA, while “the Dangote Group in their diatribe,” published recently made various assertions to being the victim of an alleged media campaign against them, “these evidence, (some of which we deem too offensive to share in public domain) prove otherwise that they have in fact been the primary aggressor.”

The statement claimed that “BUA remains in possession of the mining areas covered by its mining leases 18912 and 18913 in Obu, Okpella, Edo State and despite Dangote’s concerted campaign at misinforming the public, BUA continues to exercise its rights to operate the licenses in line with the court’s pronouncements that status quo be preserved.

“Despite Dangote’s insistence that there is no court pronouncement that status quo be preserved, transcripts by their lawyers from the latest court deliberation at the Federal High Court sitting in Benin on December 5, 2017, show that the courts not only insisted that Status Quo be maintained but also sternly warned the Minister and the Ministry of Mines from taking any actions that will undermine its pronouncements on maintaining status quo.”

