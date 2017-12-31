Minister clarifies FG’s appointment of NFF board

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has urged football stakeholders to remain calm over some appointments into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board by the Federal Government. Dalung, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said efforts were being made to correct an oversight made following the recent appointments into the NFF board. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal government had announced the appointments on Friday of over 1,000 members, including 209 board Chairmen.

