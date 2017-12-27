MLF boosts more SMEs, launches social-financial media platform

Many registered members of the My Liberty family ( MLF ) scheme (Libertarians) have become first time millionaires.

The Chief Executive Officer of MLF Mr. Ben Adesokan, stated this in a statement on the company’s one year anniversary held in Lagos.

He said, unlike other multi-level marketing scheme which empowers a few early registered members and keeps others as slaves, MLF was created to help Libertarians receive financial support from other family members (Libertarians) without enslaving any.

According to him, MLF believes that poverty is not African. It also believes that Small and Medium Scale businesses (SMEs) are the country’s growth engine.

Adesokan also noted that SMEs are essential providers of jobs and economic growth.

‘’World Bank reports that 95 percent of jobs in low income countries are created by SMEs. Further report shows that they account for about one third of the country’s gross domestic product, GDP. They are an essential part of private domestic private sector and are a priority in any country’s economic reform’’.

He stated that although, Nigerians are known for many negative things, MLF is designed to change the perceptions of people about Nigerians.

“It is a platform designed to change the way Nigerians are perceived. Nigerians are known for many bad things but some of us have proven that our country is a nation of talents and creativity.

It is the first coming out of Nigeria and we believe that with the right education and opportunity, everyone can live as they wish and go where they want to go”.

At the commemoration, Adesokan unveiled a social media platform ‘SeamWith’ which he described as being borne out of a strong desire to provide solution that will meet a wide range of needs for registered members and would-be members. ‘’This platform, SeamWith, is to help users feel at home and enjoy several benefits in addition to financial benefits’’.

“Of what use is to have 500 friends on facebook who are of no business or financial value. But on SeamWith you can have 200 friends with whom you can discuss business and financial ideas,” Mr. Ben Adesokan said.

He further explained that Joining SeamWith is free and it allows users to seam with other users.

One can create ‘Seamer’s hall, akin to the web page, SeamCircle, which is the general timeline page and SeamBox which is the video-sharing platform.

‘’The SeamCenter, offers a one-stop digital library for authors, publishers, developers. It also serve as a platform for advertisers where they can get maximum exposure and earn. The SeamPRO is the market place for professionals and clients to meet and transact, while the SeamChat as the name implies offers instant messaging.’’

