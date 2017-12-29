Mnangagwa “is going to deliver” – Eddie Cross – Nehanda Radio
|
Nehanda Radio
|
Mnangagwa “is going to deliver” – Eddie Cross
Nehanda Radio
2017 was quite a year – it seemed to go by so fast! Almost left us breathless! The culmination of course was the “retirement” of Mr. Robert Gabriel Mugabe from the position of President, Head of State, Commander of the Armed Forces etc. etc. after 37 …
Mukanya says give ED a chance
African Press Review 29 December 2017
Zimbabwe: State Media Lying to Protect Corrupt ED Cronies, Says PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!