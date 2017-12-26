Mobile and Financial Services Africa Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022 – Quebec Daily Examiner
|
Mobile and Financial Services Africa Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Quebec Daily Examiner
The number of mobile money users in Africa is still seeing significant growth, however, that is not all. Mobile money services are also evolving, with the next natural step arguably being mobile remittances. The sizeable traditional remittance market …
Remittances dip 6.1% to $33b over slow economic growth
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!