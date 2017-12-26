 Mobile and Financial Services Africa Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022 – Quebec Daily Examiner | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mobile and Financial Services Africa Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022 – Quebec Daily Examiner

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Mobile and Financial Services Africa Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
Quebec Daily Examiner
The number of mobile money users in Africa is still seeing significant growth, however, that is not all. Mobile money services are also evolving, with the next natural step arguably being mobile remittances. The sizeable traditional remittance market
Remittances dip 6.1% to $33b over slow economic growthThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.